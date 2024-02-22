Beal (hamstring/nose) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks and is unlikely to play Friday against Houston, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Beal has been dealing with a hamstring issue recently and also recently underwent a procedure to address his broken nose. He'll be unavailable for the Suns' first game after the All-Star break and will likely sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen are candidates to see increased run in Beal's continued absence.