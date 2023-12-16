X-ray's on Beal's ankle came back negative following Friday's game against the Knicks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal was forced to leave in the first quarter of Friday's 139-122 loss to the Knicks after completing a four-point play where Donte DiVicenzo did not give him room to land. It was his third game back after a one-month absence due to back spasms. The negative results are certainly a positive sign, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards. Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen would presumably be in line for bigger roles if he is ultimately unable to suit up.