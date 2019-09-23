The Stockton Kings traded Brandon Ashley and a first-round pick in the 2019 G-League Draft to the Northern Arizona Suns for Hollis Thompson.

The Suns acquired the returning rights to Ashley, who failed to play during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 16.2 points, six rebounds and two assists over 45 regular-season games with Texas during the 2017-18 campaign.

