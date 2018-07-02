Suns' Brandon Knight: Goes through full practice
Knight (knee) was a full participant in Monday's summer league practice session, John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Knight missed the entire 2017-18 campaign after tearing his left ACL and he's been going through the recovery process for just under a year now. However, Knight is currently joining the Suns' summer league team for practice and his full participation appears to indicate the 26-year-old guard is back to full strength, or close to it. That means Knight is likely going to be a full-go ahead of training camp, which is good news for a team that let Elfrid Payton walk in free agency and recently waived Tyler Ulis. Still, what sort of role the oft-injured Knight will have is unclear at this point in, so it's likely a situation to simply monitor for now. The Suns also selected guard Elie Okobo with the first pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.
