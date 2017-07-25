Suns' Brandon Knight: Tears ACL, could miss all of 2017-18 season

Knight has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, requiring surgery, and could miss the entirety of the upcoming 2017-18 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Knight struggled to find his way into the Suns' rotation last season, playing in just 54 games and posting 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 boards across 21.1 minutes per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field -- all career-worsts. Now, it appears that there's a chance Knight won't participate at all during the 2017-18 season as the result of an ACL tear in his left knee, which he suffered while playing in his native South Florida. Though he wasn't expected to see a significant role next season after floundering in a sixth man role last year, his injury will likely open up more opportunities for the likes of Tyler Ulis and Elijah Millsap, assuming the Suns don't make a move to acquire another guard in free agency or via trade.