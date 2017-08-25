Suns' Brandon Knight: Undergoes surgery, to officially miss 2017-18 season
Knight (knee) underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee and has officially been declared out for the entirety of the upcoming 2017-18 campaign, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
As expected, Knight will be sidelined for all of 2017-18 after tearing his ACL in late July during a basketball game in South Florida. As it stood, he wasn't projected to have a significant fantasy role. He struggled to find a groove during the 54 games he appeared in, posting just 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 21.1 minutes per game. The combo guard also shot a poor 39.8 percent from the field. With Knight out of commision, guys like Tyler Ulis and Elijah Millsap could see additional run, though the bulk of the minutes at both guard slots will still seemingly go to Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker.
