Johnson has hit at least one three-pointer in each of the Suns' 18 games this season.

The second-year pro has lived up to his billing as one of the top shooters in the 2019 NBA Draft, and while his efficiency (36.8% 3PT) is down relative to last season, his volume (6.3 3PA/G) is up. Johnson actually has at least one three in 19 straight games dating back to last season, and he has multiple made threes in 14 of those contests. On the season, Johnson is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 made three-pointers in 25.9 minutes. He's started each of the last seven games.