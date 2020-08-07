Johnson ended with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 victory over Indiana.

After failing to record double-digit boards for the entire season, Johnson hauled in another 12 rebounds for the second time in his last three games. Since shifting to the starting power forward position, Johnson has been able to produce at a high level during most contests. His efficiency is somewhat hard to trust, however, given his role appears secure, he should be rostered in all formats.