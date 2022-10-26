Johnson notched nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 134-105 victory over Golden State.

Johnson disappointed again in the win despite playing a season-high 33 minutes. After being elevated into the starting lineup, it's been a rough few games for Johnson, averaging just 10.0 points to go with 4.0 boards. For anyone who spent a late mid-round pick on Johnson, patience is going to be required. He is worth holding but his lack of upside also needs to be accounted for when summing up the situation.