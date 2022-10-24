Johnson (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Johnson was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup after sustaining a right hip contusion Saturday, but he'll be able to play through the issue. He'll likely maintain his starting role for the second half of the back-to-back set.
