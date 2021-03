Johnson scored nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 114-104 victory over the Lakers.

Johnson did very little in the way of peripheral stats, but he made an impact in the scoring column off the bench. The second-year forward collected all of his points off makes from beyond the arc, which is in line with his overall profile this season. Of his 10.4 points per game, over half have come off three-pointers.