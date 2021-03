Johnson (COVID-19 protocols) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since March 2 due to the health and safety protocols, but he'll be available for Sunday's matchup with Los Angeles. Johnson is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes this season, but he could face some limitations in his return to the court coming off a six-game absence.