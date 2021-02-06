Johnson will return to a reserve role in Friday's game against the Pistons, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Johnson will be replaced in the starting lineup by Frank Kaminsky, as it appears the Suns are opting to go with a bigger starting unit. The second-year shooter has averaged 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds across 23.1 minutes in 11 games as a reserve this season.
More News
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: At least one three every game•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Solid scoring effort Saturday•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Quiet again in starting role•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Scores 10 points in first start•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Starting over Crowder on Monday•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Goes cold in blowout loss•