Johnson will return to a reserve role in Friday's game against the Pistons, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Johnson will be replaced in the starting lineup by Frank Kaminsky, as it appears the Suns are opting to go with a bigger starting unit. The second-year shooter has averaged 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds across 23.1 minutes in 11 games as a reserve this season.