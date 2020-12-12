Johnson is considered questionable for Saturdays exhibition opener against the Jazz due to left knee soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson is unlikely to play unless his health is completely up to par, as the Suns are simply working toward the start of the season. The second-year sharp shooter averaged 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.9 triples across 32.4 minutes during the Suns' 8-0 Bubble experience. He is expected to be one of the first players off the bench for Phoenix this season.