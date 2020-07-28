Johnson provided 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 scrimmage win over the Raptors in Orlando.

Dario Saric (ankle) sat out on Tuesday, and Johnson once again stepped into a more significant role. The former first-round pick was bound to make the leap from role player to starter eventually, and the perfect storm of Saric's injury and Kelly Oubre's absence crystallizes that opportunity. While a timeshare is the likely end result at the four, Johnson's skill set is ideally suited for either forward position due to his shotmaking and defensive ability.