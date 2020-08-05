Johnson tallied eight points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 victory over the Clippers.

Johnson could not repeat his performance from Sunday, although the playing time remains encouraging. Based on what we have over the past three games, Johnson is firmly established as the starting power forward. He doesn't do much on the defensive end of the floor but the offensive upside is there and makes for a viable option in most competitive formats.