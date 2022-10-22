Coach Monty Williams indicated Saturday that Johnson is dealing with a right hip contusion and the team will wait to see how his practice goes before updating his status for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Based on Williams' comments it's best to consider Johnson questionable to take part Sunday. Johnson knocked down just two of his nine shot attempts and one of six from beyond the arc Friday, so it's worth wondering whether the hip issue had a hand in his struggles.