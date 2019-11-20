Johnson (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Johnson is dealing with general knee soreness, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any time. The rookie has seen north of 20 minutes in each of his past five games, posting averages of 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists during that stretch.