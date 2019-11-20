Suns' Cameron Johnson: Deemed probable
Johnson (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson is dealing with general knee soreness, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any time. The rookie has seen north of 20 minutes in each of his past five games, posting averages of 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists during that stretch.
More News
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Puts up 15 points off bench•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Impresses against Warriors•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Not on injury report•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Won't play Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.