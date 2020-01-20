Play

The Suns list Johnson (quadriceps) as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Johnson carried the same questionable designation into Saturday's game against the Celtics but was later ruled out in advance of the Suns' 123-119 win. He'll likely have a better chance at gaining clearance for Monday's tilt, but if active, the rookie would presumably fill only a minor role off the bench.

