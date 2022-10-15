Johnson (thumb) was a full participant in Saturday's scrimmage, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson saw just four minutes of preseason action before spraining his right thumb Oct. 5. However, he's shed his brace and did everything Saturday, suggesting he'll be available for Wednesday's opener against the Mavericks. With Jae Crowder away from the team amid a trade request, Johnson will start at power forward.