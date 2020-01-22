Suns' Cameron Johnson: Doubtful for Wednesday
Johnson (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Johnson is trending towards missing a third straight game as he recovers from a bruised right quad. Prior to getting injured, the rookie saw north of 20 minutes in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December.
