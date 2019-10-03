Johnson drew praise from coach Monty Williams at practice Wednesday, ArizonaSports.com reports. "He's just not afraid," Williams said of Johnson. "When you put him out there with the starting group or the first unit, he doesn't look like a guy who is differing at all and that's what I like. It feels like he should be out there."

Johnson has been seeing increased run to begin camp with both Kelly Oubre (hand) and Mikal Bridges (knee) limited, and the Suns are apparently impressed with the North Carolina product. The pick, at No. 11 overall, was a bit of a head-scratcher on draft night, but the Suns appear confident that Johnson -- who turns 24 in March -- will be ready to contribute right away. "He was flying around the gym," teammate Dario Saric said of Johnson. "He understands the game so well. He's moving so well. He can shoot so well. He's a guy who I'm sure will be in the rotation."