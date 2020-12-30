Johnson provided 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 111-86 win over the Pelicans.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker were off their game on Tuesday, but performances from Johnson, Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges illustrated the talent of their role players. The Suns are deep and built for a playoff run. Johnson's role was expected to increase this season, but Crowder's arrival relegated him to a bench role once again. The 2019 first-round pick should continue to perform with the second unit and is good for 20-25 minutes per game, but the hot hand will occasionally win out at the position.