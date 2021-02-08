Johnson compiled 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Sunday's 100-91 win over the Celtics.

Johnson played with the second unit for a second straight game. Friday's move to Frank Kaminsky was matchup-based, and his size was needed to match Detroit's frontcourt. After a decent night from Kaminsky, they went to him again, but Johnson proved to be a better fit against the Celtics. The two players possess similar skill sets, so this switch is an interesting wrinkle in a Suns lineup that is otherwise locked in.