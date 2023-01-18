Johnson (knee) plans to make his return in Thursday's game versus the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Johnson hasn't played since Nov. 4 after undergoing right knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The 26-year-old forward had started in all eight of his appearances this season, so he will likely replace Torrey Craig in the starting five at some point. However, Johnson appears set to face a minutes restriction in his first couple of games back and may first appear off the bench as a result.