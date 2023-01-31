Johnson registered four points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 114-106 victory over the Raptors.

Coming into the contest, Johnson had averaged 20.3 points while shooting 62.9 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three over his last three appearances. That stretch seemed unlikely to continue, but his performance Monday also appears like an outlier. Johnson's true value lands somewhere in the middle, but more importantly, it appears like the sharpshooter will continue playing 25-35 minutes per game and should be a quality option moving forward, especially with Devin Booker (groin) still sidelined.