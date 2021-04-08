Johnson ended with 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over Utah.

Johnson turned in one of his best all-around performances of the season, something that speaks volumes about his production this season. Despite being a solid piece for the Suns, Johnson has been unable to progress to the point where he can be considered a 12-team asset. Other than being an occasional streamer, he is far better suited to deeper formats.