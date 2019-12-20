Suns' Cameron Johnson: Gains clearance to play
Johnson (hip) will play Friday against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Johnson was held out of Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers due to some lingering hip soreness, but the training staff has given him the green light for Friday's clash. He's averaging 26.6 points and 9.8 points over his last five games.
