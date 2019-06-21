Suns' Cameron Johnson: Goes 11th to Phoenix

Johnson was selected by the Suns with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

In the first true stunner of the night, the Suns will add a strong, versatile shooter in Johnson, who many believed was more of a mid-to-late-first-round prospect. The North Carolina product reportedly impressed teams in pre-draft workouts and will join a Suns franchise in desperate need of three-point shooting. Johnson, a 23-year-old fifth-year senior, averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting better than 45 percent from three for the Tar Heels last season.

