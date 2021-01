Johnson posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 128-107 loss to the Wizards.

Johnson's five points marked a season low as he couldn't get his shot to fall during a rough overall team performance from Phoenix. Despite this off game, Johnson is looking good to start the year with averages of 12.4 points on 47.1 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 triples, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks across 23.2 minutes per game.