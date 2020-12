Johnson (knee) is starting Saturday's preseason opener at Utah, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old was considered questionable due to left knee soreness, but it's apparently a minor concern or the team figured to be more cautious in the exhibition opener. Johnson is expected to be one of the first players off the bench for Phoenix this season, but he'll start Saturday with expected starters Chris Paul (ankle) and Jae Crowder (personal) not available.