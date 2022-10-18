Johnson (thumb) was left off the injury report for Wednesday's season opener versus the Mavericks.
Johnson was a full participant in Sunday's scrimmage after playing only four minutes in the preseason due to a sprained thumb. Johnson is set to start at power forward in his return to the lineup Wednesday.
More News
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Does everything in scrimmage•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Sheds brace on right hand•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Set to miss remainder of preseason•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Slated to start at PF•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Will come off bench for Game 6•