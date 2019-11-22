Suns' Cameron Johnson: Good to go
Johnson (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against New Orleans, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Johnson was probable due to knee soreness, and the team has officially cleared him prior to tip. He's averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 rebounds over 11 games off the bench this year.
