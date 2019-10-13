Johnson ended with 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 134-118 preseason victory over Portland.

Johnson moved back to the bench Saturday with Kelly Oubre coming into the starting lineup. That did nothing to halt his strong shooting as he went 4-of-6 from the perimeter on his way to 18 points. The Suns connected on a franchise-high 24 three-pointers with seven players contributing multiple triples. Johnson certainly looks as though he knows how to score the basketball but we need to keep in mind the Suns were resting a number of regular starters.