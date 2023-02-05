Johnson contributed 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 victory over Detroit.

After sitting out last game (knee), Johnson returned to the starting lineup and put up his fourth 20-point game of the season. For the second straight game, he saw less minutes than Torrey Craig, and other than two steals he didn't add much in the other major categories. In his 16 games played this season, the 26-year-old forward is only averaging 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals, so when the scoring isn't there, Johnson still isn't providing much fantasy value.