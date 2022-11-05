Johnson injured his right knee in the first quarter of Friday's loss to Portland and did not return to the contest, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

It's not exactly clear how Johnson got hurt, though it appears that he may have injured his knee while shifting to get back on defense in transition. Before departing, the forward went 0-for-2 from the field and dished one assist over five minutes. More information about Johnson's status should be available Saturday, but given that he left the arena on crutches (per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic), it seems unlikely that he'll play in the second game of the back-to-back set.