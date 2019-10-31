Johnson supplied 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 14 minutes Wednesday against Golden State.

The rookie forward had an impressive offensive outing Wednesday, topping double-figures for the first time in his career and missing just one shot all night. Johnson's failed to see above 14 minutes in any of his three appearances this season and seems to be dialed into a relatively small rotational role in his rookie year. At this point, Johnson can safely be kept off the fantasy radar, though if any injuries occur or if he's able to string together several strong appearances, he could earn a larger role which could correspond to greater fantasy value.