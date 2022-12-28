Johnson (knee), who will remain out for Wednesday's game in Washington, joined the Suns for their six-game road trip that began Sunday in Denver, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though Johnson's presence on the trip can be seen as a promising sign, head coach Monty Williams wasn't willing to commit to the forward or rehabbing guard Cameron Payne (foot) being available at any point during the trip, which concludes Jan. 4 in Cleveland. According to Rankin, both Johnson and Payne were spotted taking part in drills this past Sunday involving lateral movement and resistance training, but both will need to mix into practices before being deemed ready for game action. Johnson has been sidelined since Nov. 4 while recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, with the injury disrupting what had been a strong start to the season for the 26-year-old.