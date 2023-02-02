Johnson closed Wednesday's 132-100 loss to the Hawks with six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound over 15 minutes.

Johnson scored at least 15 points in four of his five appearances after returning from a lengthy absence, but he's totaled just 10 points over his last two outings while shooting only 18.8 percent from the floor during that time. Wednesday's game being a blowout loss contributed to his low minutes total, as the entire fourth quarter was essentially garage time. Across his six appearances since returning to action, he's averaged 14.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.