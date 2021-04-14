Johnson scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and grabbed five rebounds across 30 minutes Tuesday in a 106-86 victory versus Miami.

Both Chris Paul and Devin Booker had quiet scoring nights for the Suns, but -- led by Johnson's 15 points -- the Phoenix bench stepped up and finished with four reserves having posted double-digit scoring. Johnson has been coming on strong of late, registering at least 11 points in six of his past seven contests and averaging 12.0 points along with 2.7 three-pointers over that span.