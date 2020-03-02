Suns' Cameron Johnson: Likely to play Tuesday
Johnson (upper body) is probable for Tuesday's contest against Toronto, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Johnson has been nursing an ailing upper body injury over the past few days, but the rookie was able to most recently log 26 minutes in the Sun's loss against the Warriors on Saturday. Barring any major setback prior to tipoff, Johnson will presumably participate in a 11th straight contest.
