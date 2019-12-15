Suns' Cameron Johnson: Logs big minutes off bench
Johnson (hip) played 33 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Spurs, finishing with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists.
Listed as probable heading into the contest with a sore hip, Johnson's big minutes load implies that the injury was never much of a concern. The rookie benefited from some extra run with Devin Booker (forearm) out, but Johnson will likely play around 15-to-25 minutes in most games when the Suns are at full strength.
