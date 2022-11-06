The Suns confirmed Sunday that Johnson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. He's scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days and is viewed as out indefinitely.

A more precise timeline for Johnson's return may not be established until surgery is completed, but if the fourth-year forward requires a meniscus repair procedure rather than a menisectomy, he could be in danger of missing the remainder of the season. If a menisectomy is ordered up, Johnson could be back in action in as soon as a month, but the Suns will be without the 26-year-old for an extended period regardless. Torrey Craig replaced Johnson in the starting five in Saturday's win over Portland in the second half of a back-to-back set, and Craig and Dario Saric look to be the main candidates to cover Johnson's minutes while Jae Crowder remains away from the team and has thus far shown no interest in backing off his request to be traded elsewhere.