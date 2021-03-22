Johnson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 16 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 111-94 win over the Suns, finishing with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks.

Making his return from a six-game absence after clearing health and safety protocols, Johnson saw well below the 24.1 minutes per game he averaged for the season prior to missing time. The Suns may just have wanted to be conservative with Johnson's use while he gets back to full condition, and the blowout nature of the contest provided head coach Monty Williams with little reason to push the second-year forward. Johnson should eventually take some more minutes away from starting power forward Jae Crowder.