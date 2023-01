Johnson (knee) isn't listed on the Suns' injury report for Sunday's game against Memphis, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Johnson sat out the first half of the Suns' back-to-back set Saturday due to right knee injury maintenance, but as expected, he'll return to action Sunday. The sharpshooter made his first appearance Thursday since Nov. 4 and scored 19 points across 22 minutes. He figures to garner a similar role against the Grizzlies.