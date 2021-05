Johnson (wrist) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Johnson was forced to miss the last six games of the regular season due to a sprained right wrist, but it appears that he's on track to play in the Suns' playoff opener against the Lakers on Sunday. The 24-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24 minutes per game during the regular season, and he should regain his usual role in the rotation provided he's healthy.