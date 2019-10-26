Johnson is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of Valley of the Suns reports.

Johnson missed the first two games of the season with a minor calf injury, but the rookie should be available to make his NBA debut Saturday night. A sharpshooter out of North Carolina, Johnson projects to be a fringe-at-best fantasy contributor, though he could provide volume three-point shooting if he's able to earn consistent minutes.