Suns head coach Monty Williams said Saturday that Johnson (knee) is getting closer in terms of checking off boxes in his recovery from his Nov. 4 meniscus surgery, hasn't yet been cleared to participate in full-contact drills, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Johnson will remain sidelined for a 33rd consecutive game Sunday against the Cavaliers, and given Williams' comments, the 26-year-old can mostly likely be ruled out for both ends of the Suns' Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set at Golden State and Denver, respectively, to open up the team's three-game week. Though Johnson's extended absence has made it tough on fantasy managers who have rostered him throughout the two-month hiatus from game action, he appears close to playing again and is likely worth holding in the majority of leagues. Johnson was averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.3 minutes per game in eight outings prior to suffering the right knee injury and should be looking at a sizable role whenever he's cleared to play again.