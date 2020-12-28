Johnson contributed 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 116-100 win over the Kings.

The Suns' selection of Johnson with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was widely panned due to the 24-year-old's perceived lack of upside, but there's no denying that he's lived up to his billing as one of the premier shooters of his draft class. Through the first 60 games of his career, Johnson has averaged 1.9 triples per game, knocking them down at a 39 percent clip. Don't expect much from Johnson in other areas, however, as he's only chipped in eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and no blocks over 72 minutes this season.