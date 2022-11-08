Johnson underwent surgery Tuesday to remove part of his meniscus and will be sidelined for 1-to-2 months, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers. There was concern that maybe the fourth-year forward would miss the entire season following surgery, but he appears to have avoided a more significant procedure and could return to game action before the All-Star break. Before the injury, Johnson scored in double figures in five of seven appearances and was shooting 44 percent from three. Torrey Craig has replaced Johnson in the starting five the past two games, but Damion Lee, Landry Shamet and Dario Saric are also candidates for increased roles while Johnson is sidelined.